COVID-19 Vaccine Locations

Covid-19 vaccines will be available only for:

  • Persons ages 70 years or older in the community,
  • Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff,
  • Urgent care clinic providers and staff,
  • Community care clinic providers and staff,
  • Behavioral health providers and staff,
  • Dialysis providers and patients,
  • Home health service providers and recipients,
  • Dental providers and staff, and
  • Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools (if not already receiving vaccine or in a plan to receive from their respective schools)

    • Patients must contact a participating location and make an appointment at the location. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated. Vaccinations are BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Do not arrive at a location without an appointment. LDH cannot make appointments for residents; only participating locations can.

    Locations with no phone number listed are by online appointment only.

    Click here for PDF version of Vaccine Locations