COVID-19 Vaccine Locations
Covid-19 vaccines will be available only for:
Patients must contact a participating location and make an appointment at the location. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated. Vaccinations are BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Do not arrive at a location without an appointment. LDH cannot make appointments for residents; only participating locations can.
Locations with no phone number listed are by online appointment only.
Click here for PDF version of Vaccine Locations