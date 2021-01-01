Administration
Contact
News
Documents
Quick Links
Site Map
April 2021
19
All Day
East Carroll Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
19
All Day
Franklin Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
19
All Day
Jackson Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
19
All Day
Madison Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event
19
All Day
Morehouse Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
19
All Day
Richland Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
19
All Day
Union Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
19
All Day
Lincoln Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
19
All Day
Caldwell Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
19
All Day
West Carroll Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
19
All Day
St. Francis Medical Center - Ouachita Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
19
2:00 AM
Salem Baptist Church - Avoyelles Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
19
2:00 AM
Ellis Marsalis Center for Music -Orleans Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
19
7:20 AM
Northern Louisiana Medical Center - Lincoln Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
19
8:00 AM
Marion ComminiHealth - Union Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
19
All Day
Erath Community Center - Vermilion Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
19
9:00 AM
Paragon Casino - Avoyelles Parish Vaccine Event
19
9:00 AM
First Assembly of God - Winn Parish Vaccine Event
19
3:00 PM
Terrebonne Parish Ministerial Alliance - Terrebonne Parish Vaccine Event
20
All Day
Union Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
20
All Day
Richland Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
20
All Day
Madison Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event
20
All Day
Caldwell Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
20
All Day
East Carroll Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
20
All Day
Franklin Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
20
All Day
Jackson Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
20
All Day
Lincoln Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
20
All Day
Morehouse Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
20
All Day
West Carroll Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
20
All Day
St. Francis Medical Center - Ouachita Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
20
7:20 AM
Northern Louisiana Medical Center - Lincoln Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
20
8:00 AM
Bon Carre Business Center - East Baton Rouge Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
20
9:00 AM
Iowa City Park - Calcasieu Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
20
9:00 AM
Concordia Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event
20
9:00 AM
Rapides Parish Coliseum Vaccine Event (Pfizer or Moderna)
20
9:00 AM
Louisiana Association for the Blind - Caddo Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
20
9:00 AM
Edna Karr High School - Orleans Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
20
9:45 AM
Fredrick J. Sigur Civic Center - St. Bernard Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
20
10:00 AM
Hyatt Community Center - Beauregard Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
20
12:00 PM
L M Lockhart Park - Livingston Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
21
All Day
Union Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
21
All Day
Richland Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
21
All Day
Madison Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event
21
All Day
East Carroll Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
21
All Day
Franklin Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
21
All Day
Jackson Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
21
All Day
Morehouse Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
21
All Day
West Carroll Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
21
All Day
St. Francis Medical Center - Ouachita Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
21
All Day
Lincoln Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
21
7:20 AM
Northern Louisiana Medical Center - Lincoln Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
21
8:00 AM
Hispanic Apostolate - Jefferson Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
21
9:00 AM
Jonesville National Guard Armory - Catahoula Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
21
9:00 AM
Simmesport City Hall - Avoyelles Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
21
9:00 AM
Lake Charles Civic Center - Calcasieu Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
21
9:00 AM
Rapides Parish Coliseum Vaccine Event (Pfizer or Moderna)
21
9:00 AM
Care Help - Calcasieu Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
21
9:00 AM
Lady of the Sea Hospital - Lafourche Parish Vaccine Event
21
10:00 AM
State Fairgrounds of LA - Caddo Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
21
10:00 AM
Basile Town Hall - Acadia Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
21
10:00 AM
Cade Community Center - St. Martin Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
21
10:00 AM
Bon Carre Business Center - East Baton Rouge Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
21
12:00 PM
LSUHSC North Extension - Caddo Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
21
1:00 PM
Caldwell Community Center - Caldwell Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
21
2:00 PM
McMain High School - Orleans Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
21
3:00 PM
JC Simmons Community Center - Jefferson Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
22
All Day
Union Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
22
All Day
Madison Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event
22
All Day
Lincoln Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
22
All Day
West Carroll Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
22
All Day
St. Francis Medical Center - Ouachita Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
22
All Day
Richland Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
22
All Day
East Carroll Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
22
All Day
Franklin Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
22
All Day
Jackson Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
22
12:00 AM
Crescent City Family Services - Jefferson Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
22
7:20 AM
Northern Louisiana Medical Center - Lincoln Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
22
8:00 AM
Ville Platte Civic Center Evangeline Parish (Moderna)
22
8:00 AM
Golden Nugget & L'Auberge Casinos - Calcasieu Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
22
8:00 AM
Bon Carre Business Center - East Baton Rouge Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
22
8:00 AM
New Philippians MBC- Orleans Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
22
9:00 AM
Tam Bao Meditation Center - East Baton Rouge Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
22
9:00 AM
Vernon Parish Fairgrounds - Vernon Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
22
9:00 AM
Westlake Public Library - Calcasieu Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
22
9:00 AM
Bentley United Pentecostal Church - Grant Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
22
9:00 AM
Lake Charles Civic Center - Calcasieu Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
22
9:00 AM
Rapides Parish Coliseum Vaccine Event (Pfizer or Moderna)
22
9:00 AM
McDonogh #35 High School - Orleans Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
22
10:00 AM
State Fairgrounds of LA - Caddo Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
22
10:00 AM
Chataignier Village Hall - Evangeline Parish Vaccine Event
22
10:00 AM
Cassidy Park - Washington Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
22
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Baptist Church - Washington Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
22
12:00 PM
LSUHSC North Extension - Caddo Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
22
1:00 PM
Caldwell Community Center - Caldwell Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
22
4:00 PM
El Verbo Church - Jefferson Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
23
All Day
Lincoln Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
23
All Day
Richland Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
23
All Day
East Carroll Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
23
All Day
Franklin Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
23
All Day
Jackson Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
23
All Day
Madison Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event
23
All Day
Union Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
23
All Day
West Carroll Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event (Moderna)
23
All Day
St. Francis Medical Center - Ouachita Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
23
7:20 AM
Northern Louisiana Medical Center - Lincoln Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
23
7:30 AM
The Shrine on Airline - Jefferson Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
23
8:00 AM
Bastrop High School (School Based Health Center) - Morehouse Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
23
8:00 AM
Bon Carre Business Center - East Baton Rouge Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
23
9:00 AM
Xavier University Fitness Center - Orleans Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
23
9:00 AM
East Jena Baptist Church - LaSalle Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
23
9:00 AM
Lake Charles Civic Center - Calcasieu Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
23
9:00 AM
Willow Chute Baptist Church - Caddo Parish Vaccine Event
23
10:00 AM
State Fairgrounds of LA - Caddo Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
23
10:00 AM
St. Helena Fifth Ward Recreation District - Tangipahoa Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
23
11:00 AM
Bogalusa Housing Authority - Washington Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
23
12:00 PM
LSUHSC North Extension - Caddo Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
24
All Day
Choctaw-Apache Pow-Wow Grounds - Sabine Parish Vaccine Event
24
8:00 AM
Lake Charles Civic Center - Calcasieu Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
24
8:00 AM
Syndie Mae Durand Senior Citizen Center - St. Martin Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
24
9:00 AM
St. Tammany Recreation District #2 Vaccine Event (Moderna)
24
9:00 AM
Hispanic Apostolate - East Baton Rouge Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
24
9:00 AM
Life Cathedral Church - Jefferson Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
24
10:00 AM
State Fairgrounds of LA - Caddo Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
24
10:00 AM
Evergreen Baptist Church- St. James Parish Vaccine Event
24
10:00 AM
Grayson Elementary School - Caldwell Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
24
10:00 AM
Bon Carre Business Center - East Baton Rouge Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
24
11:00 AM
Willow Chute Baptist Church - Caddo Parish Vaccine Event
24
12:00 PM
Grand Caillou Gym - Terrebonne Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
24
1:00 PM
Pryce/Miller Recreation Center - Calcasieu Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
25
10:00 AM
Bon Carre Business Center - East Baton Rouge Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
25
3:00 PM
The Maybach Event Center - Washington Parish Vaccine Event
26
8:00 AM
Marion ComminiHealth - Union Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
26
9:00 AM
First Assembly of God - Winn Parish Vaccine Event
26
10:00 AM
CommuniHealth Services - Union Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
26
10:00 AM
Morse City Hall - Acadia Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
26
2:00 PM
Salem Baptist Church - Avoyelles Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
27
9:00 AM
Concordia Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event
27
9:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church - East Baton Rouge Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer)
27
10:00 AM
Livingston Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event
28
9:00 AM
Brookshire's Arena - Bossier Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer or Moderna)
28
9:00 AM
Jonesville National Guard Armory - Catahoula Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
28
10:00 AM
Tangipahoa Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event
28
1:00 PM
St. Edward Catholic Church - Iberia Parish (Pfizer)
29
3:30 AM
Evans Fire Station - Vernon Parish Vaccine Event
29
8:00 AM
Epps Town Hall - West Carroll Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
29
9:00 AM
Vernon Parish Fairgrounds - Vernon Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
29
9:00 AM
Brookshire's Arena - Bossier Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer or Moderna)
29
9:00 AM
Bentley United Pentecostal Church - Grant Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
29
10:00 AM
Washington Parish Health Unit Vaccine Event
30
8:00 AM
Bastrop High School (School Based Health Center) - Morehouse Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
30
8:00 AM
Kilbourne Fire Station - West Carroll Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
30
9:00 AM
East Jena Baptist Church - LaSalle Parish Vaccine Event (Moderna)
30
9:00 AM
Brookshire's Arena - Bossier Parish Vaccine Event (Pfizer or Moderna)
